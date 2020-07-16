16.07.2020 18:55:00

COVID-19 - Renewal of the state of emergency for the Montréal agglomeration

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, on July 15, Montréal's executive committee renewed the state of emergency for five days for the Montréal agglomeration.

The state of emergency, which was declared on March 27, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to face the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19.

Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare network to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Civil Protection Act

Montréal's Web portal: montreal.ca 

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

