Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 18:38:00

COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative, Along with Citizenship by Investment, Support Citizens in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber of Industry and Commerce in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis donated shopping vouchers worth $40,000 to the country's COVID-19 Relief Drive. The initiative, put forward through the Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, aims to help families impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The leaders of the ventures involved agreed that it is essential to assist the community by being more involved. As a result, vouchers in denominations of $50 and $100 will be distributed for use in local supermarkets. The COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative ties in with the dual island's mission to improve the standard and quality of life for all people of St Kitts and Nevis. Therefore, since last year, the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) funded Poverty Alleviation Programme started providing households with low-income households with a monthly stipend.

During a recent webinar, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also reiterated a similar message when it came to helping those affected by COVID-19 through the CBI Programme. "It is the resources that we were able to save from the CBI Programme that allowed us to respond so early and properly," said Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris. "We were able to go into our savings which […] come from our putting aside some of the inflows from the CBI," he added.

Of all CBI programmes, St Kitts and Nevis remains a popular choice for investors seeking a second citizenship. As the first country to implement citizenship by investment in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis is recognised by the industry as the Platinum Standard. The government also provides the Accelerated Application Process (AAP) feature that can help clients get approval in 60 days.

The fund option remains the fastest route to citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund in 2018, whereby applicants make a one-off contribution directly to a government fund. Once approved, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel visa-free to over 150 countries and territories, with Foreign Minister Mark Brantley regularly announcing more visa waiver agreements. Until January 15, 2021, families of up to four can contribute US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund and become economic citizens.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-relief-drive-initiative-along-with-citizenship-by-investment-support-citizens-in-st-kitts-and-nevis-301150443.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10:00
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
09:27
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
07:58
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung
SIX passt Indizes wegen Sunrise-Übernahme an - Tecan-Aktie rückt in SMIM vor und gewinnt
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB