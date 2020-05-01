COVID-19 - Public Transit in Laval - Effective May 9: STL stepping up bus service

LAVAL, QC, May 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de transport de Laval (STL) wishes to notify users that it is adjusting its bus times effective Saturday May 9, 2020, in order to handle the gradual reopening of the economy announced by the Government of Québec.

Our bus service will be improved during the morning rush hour and bus frequency will be increased throughout the day. With these changes, the STL is hoping to provide Laval residents with a safe service adapted to their needs. The STL wishes to remind users who can work from home to continue to do so, or to plan their commutes away from peak hours in order to foster social distancing.

In closing, these changes will improve connections with other transit modes such as commuter trains and the metro. On a related note, the STL will be adjusting the times of buses serving the Sainte-Dorothée station in accordance with rail shuttle times, in response to the restart of the REM work and the closure of the Mount Royal tunnel on May 11.

BUS TIMES UPDATED AND IN REAL TIME

Due to this unprecedented situation, there are no print versions of the bus schedules. The STL will be posting the new schedules on STLaval.ca on May 7, and it is urging users to either:

Visit the STL website: STLaval.ca

Send a text to 511785 with the number appearing on the bus stop sign (bottom left) to find out when the next buses will be arriving, in real time

Call the Customer Contact Centre: 450 688-6520

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world. www.stlaval.ca.

