+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 19:30:00

COVID-19 - Public Transit in Laval - Effective May 9: STL stepping up bus service

LAVAL, QC, May 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de transport de Laval (STL) wishes to notify users that it is adjusting its bus times effective Saturday May 9, 2020, in order to handle the gradual reopening of the economy announced by the Government of Québec.

STL stepping up bus service. (CNW Group/Société de transport de Laval)

Our bus service will be improved during the morning rush hour and bus frequency will be increased throughout the day. With these changes, the STL is hoping to provide Laval residents with a safe service adapted to their needs. The STL wishes to remind users who can work from home to continue to do so, or to plan their commutes away from peak hours in order to foster social distancing.

In closing, these changes will improve connections with other transit modes such as commuter trains and the metro. On a related note, the STL will be adjusting the times of buses serving the Sainte-Dorothée station in accordance with rail shuttle times, in response to the restart of the REM work and the closure of the Mount Royal tunnel on May 11.

BUS TIMES UPDATED AND IN REAL TIME

Due to this unprecedented situation, there are no print versions of the bus schedules. The STL will be posting the new schedules on STLaval.ca on May 7, and it is urging users to either:

  • Visit the STL website: STLaval.ca
  • Send a text to 511785 with the number appearing on the bus stop sign (bottom left) to find out when the next buses will be arriving, in real time
  • Call the Customer Contact Centre: 450 688-6520

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world. www.stlaval.ca.

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Ölpreis-Crash könnte böse für ETF-Anleger enden
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Verfehlte Gewinnerwartungen schicken Amazon-Aktie in den Sinkflug
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
Restaurantkette Vapiano steht zum Verkauf
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
EZB lockert Geldpolitik weiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB