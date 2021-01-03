COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its update for the last three days

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 2,808 new cases for December 31, 1,986 for January 1 and 2,869 for January 2, bringing the total number of people infected to 210,304, and 179,456 have now recovered. The data also report 121 new deaths since the last update, of which 11 have occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,347. The number of hospitalizations increased by 150 compared to the last data provided, for a cumulative total of 1,225. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 13, for a total of 179. The samples conducted on January 1 amount to 21,711 for a total of 4,969,846. Finally, 1,140 doses of vaccine were administered since December 31, of which 798 were administered yesterday, for a total of 28,762.

It should be noted that the press release reporting the data was paused on January 1 and 2. The press release of the day is an abridged version according to the available data.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Doses of

vaccine December 27 2 381 38 1 131 (+7) 148 (-2) 23 444 2 857 December 28 2 183 41 1 055 (+7) 137 (-9) 28 541 502 December 29 2 511 39 1 211 (+80) 152 (+4) 36 620 2 739 December 30 2 819 44 1 175 (-36) 165 (+13) 37 647 3 942 December 31 2 808 28 1 117 (-58) 167 (+2) 28 237 342 January 1 1 986 25 1 075 (-42) 166 (-1) 21 711 January 2 2 869 11 1 225 (+150) 179 (+13) ND 798

*Following additional verifications, an adjustment to the total number of doses of vaccine administered has been made since the last update. Thus 1,628 doses were removed from the total.

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418 644-4545



450 644-4545



514 644-4545



819 644-4545



1 877 644-4545 (toll free)

To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux