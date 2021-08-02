|
02.08.2021 17:10:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 154 new cases (501 new cases since the last update), bringing the total number of people infected to 377,798;
- 365,451 people have recovered;
- 0 new deaths (0 deaths since the last update), for a total of 11,241 deaths;
- 61 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1 since the last update;
- 17 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;
- 10,906 samples conducted on July 31.
Vaccination
- 38,883 doses administered are added, that is 38,247 doses in the last 24 hours and 363 doses before August 1st, for a total of 11,330,968 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 39,551 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,370,519 doses received by Quebecers.
- 13,345,879 doses received in total.
- What is expected this week:
- 585,000 doses of Pfizer.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/ or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.
Summary Data Evolution Table since the last update1
Date
Confirmed cases
Deaths2
Tests performed
Administered
July 30
189
0
14,505
77,493
July 31
158
0
10,906
58,007
August 1st
154
0
ND
38,247
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
