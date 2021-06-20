SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

20.06.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 103 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373,921;
  • 361,352 people have recovered;
  • 2 new deaths, for a total of 11,191 deaths:
    • 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 2 deaths between June 13 and June 18,
  • 170 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;
  • 39 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;
  • 17,300 samples conducted on June 18.

Vaccination

  • 75,770 doses administered are added, that is 70,291 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,479 doses before June 19, for a total of 7,325,411 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 17,655 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,343,066 doses received by Quebecers.
  • 8,285,035* doses received in total.
    * there is a slight difference from the doses received yesterday due to a system update.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive
care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of
vaccine3

June 13

123

4

214 (-1)

54 (-4)

15,968

78,387

June 14

105

1

209 (-5)

50 (-4)

24,849

90,725

June 15

153

1

192 (-17)

45 (-5)

24,686

86,621

June 16

161

1

178 (-14)

41 (-4)

22,677

97,766

June 17

127

2

175 (-3)

39 (-2)

19,619

101,860

June 18

160

0

178 (+3)

39

17,300

89,597

June 19

103

0

170 (-8)

39

NA

70,291

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds: Bitcoin schlägt Gold in puncto Aufwärtspotenzial
Ökonom, der die Inflation einst totsagte, glaubt nun an ihre Wiederauferstehung
Analyst sagt Apple für 2022 Marktbewertung von 3 Billionen Dollar voraus
JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
KW 24: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Die Historie zeigt: Gold kein wirklich zuverlässiger Inflationsschutz
Anleiherenditen im Blick: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit