SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

13.06.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 151 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,989;
  • 359,981 people have recovered;
  • 2 new deaths, for a total of 11,172 :
    • 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 2 deaths between June 6 and June 11,
  • 215 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12;
  • 58 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;
  • 18,837 samples conducted on June 11.

Vaccination

  • 102,325 doses administered are added, that is 97,000 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,325 doses before June 12, for a total of 6,697,703 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 13,979 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,711,682 doses received by Quebecers.
  • 7,086,249 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed

cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations

in intensive

care

Tests

performed

Administered

doses of

vaccine3

June 6

193

3

265 (-9)

58 (-3)

15,101

67,564

June 7

149

5

263 (-2)

60 (+2)

25,054

67,084

June 8

178

1

257 (-6)

60

24,652

76,303

June 9

189

0

251 (-6)

64 (+4)

22,726

88,951

June 10

180

1

244 (-7)

59 (-5)

20,329

101,502

June 11

182

2

227 (-17)

59

18,837

106,042

June 12

151

0

215 (-12)

58 (-1)

NA

97,000

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Renault und Plug Power gründen Wasserstoff-Joint-Venture
Apple und Facebook im Visier: USA bereiten Schritte gegen Marktmacht von Digitalriesen vor
Geht der ARM-Deal durch? NVIDIA-CEO glaubt an baldige Übernahme
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 23: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
US-Ökonom: Aus diesen fünf Phasen bildet sich eine Spekulationsblase
VAT-CEO: "Sind für die nächsten paar Jahre gut aufgestellt"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit