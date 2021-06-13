|
13.06.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, June 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 151 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,989;
- 359,981 people have recovered;
- 2 new deaths, for a total of 11,172 :
- 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 2 deaths between June 6 and June 11,
- 215 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12;
- 58 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;
- 18,837 samples conducted on June 11.
Vaccination
- 102,325 doses administered are added, that is 97,000 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,325 doses before June 12, for a total of 6,697,703 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 13,979 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,711,682 doses received by Quebecers.
- 7,086,249 doses received in total.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
cases
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
in intensive
care
Tests
performed
Administered
doses of
vaccine3
June 6
193
3
265 (-9)
58 (-3)
15,101
67,564
June 7
149
5
263 (-2)
60 (+2)
25,054
67,084
June 8
178
1
257 (-6)
60
24,652
76,303
June 9
189
0
251 (-6)
64 (+4)
22,726
88,951
June 10
180
1
244 (-7)
59 (-5)
20,329
101,502
June 11
182
2
227 (-17)
59
18,837
106,042
June 12
151
0
215 (-12)
58 (-1)
NA
97,000
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect .
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
