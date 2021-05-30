SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

30.05.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 315 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,043;
  • 354,734 people have recovered;
  • 2 new deaths, for a total of 11,127 deaths:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 1 death between May 23 and May 28,
  • 364 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;
  • 90 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;
  • 22,839 samples conducted on May 28.

Vaccination

  • 97,392 doses administered are added, that is 95,305 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,087 doses before May 29, for a total of 5,503,277;
  • 5,887,119 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 23

433

7

424 (+3)

102 (-1)

16,942

68,700

May 24

346

3

415 (-9)

101 (-1)

22,857

52,380

May 25

308

4

399 (-16)

101

30,015

60,117

May 26

436

3

394 (-5)

96 (-5)

30,328

88,230

May 27

419

3

385 (-9)

91 (-5)

23,666

103,260

May 28

410

2

373 (-12)

91

22,839

96,456

May 29

315

1

364 (-9)

90 (-1)

NA

95,305

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect .
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
Nicht bei allen Aktien verfolgt Warren Buffett eine Buy and Hold-Strategie
Credit Suisse will Geschäftsbeziehung mit japanischer Softbank kappen
Lucid Motors holt vor Börsengang Experten von Intel, Waymo und Co. an Bord
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla baut in Texas Gebäude für geheimnisvolles Projekt "Bobcat"
Probleme in der Lieferkette: Tesla kann tausende Model 3 und Y nicht fertigstellen
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken höher notiert - Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit