SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

29.05.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 410 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 369,728;
  • 354,104 people have recovered;
  • 7 new deaths, for a total of 11,125 deaths:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 3 deaths between May 22 and May 27,
    • 1 death before May 22,
    • 2 deaths at unknown dates;
  • 373 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12;
  • 91 people in intensive care, the same number as the day before;
  • 23,666 samples conducted on May 27.

Vaccination

  • 99,549 doses administered are added, that is 95,505 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,044 doses before May 28, for a total of 5,405,885;
  • 5,887,119 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 22

477

6

421 (-3)

103

17 049

85,202

May 23

433

7

424 (+3)

102 (-1)

16,942

68,700

May 24

346

3

415 (-9)

101 (-1)

22,857

52,361

May 25

308

4

399 (-16)

101

30,015

60,099

May 26

436

3

394 (-5)

96 (-5)

30,328

88,194

May 27

419

3

385 (-9)

91 (-5)

23,666

103,046

May 28

410

1

373 (-12)

91

NA

95,505

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect .
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Julius Bär legt Fifa-Fall in den USA definitiv mit Vergleich bei - Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst in Grün
Geheimtipps: Bei diesen Aktien sehen Wall-Street-Analysten noch Potenzial
Kryptomarkt erneut unter Druck: Bitcoin stürzt auf rund 35'000 Dollar ab
Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
CS-Aktie beendet Handel dennoch fester: Credit Suisse ignorierte wohl Warnungen zu Gupta-Firmen - Politiker wollen sich Chefs vorknöpfen
Relief Therapeutics ernennt Taneli Jouhikainen zum COO - Relief-Aktie profitiert deutlich
SMI schliesst auf Rekordniveau -- US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Re verkauft offenbar New China Life-Beteiligung für Millionenbetrag
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken höher notiert - Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit