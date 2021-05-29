|
29.05.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, May 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 410 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 369,728;
- 354,104 people have recovered;
- 7 new deaths, for a total of 11,125 deaths:
- 1 death in the last 24 hours,
- 3 deaths between May 22 and May 27,
- 1 death before May 22,
- 2 deaths at unknown dates;
- 373 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12;
- 91 people in intensive care, the same number as the day before;
- 23,666 samples conducted on May 27.
Vaccination
- 99,549 doses administered are added, that is 95,505 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,044 doses before May 28, for a total of 5,405,885;
- 5,887,119 doses received in total.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
May 22
477
6
421 (-3)
103
17 049
85,202
May 23
433
7
424 (+3)
102 (-1)
16,942
68,700
May 24
346
3
415 (-9)
101 (-1)
22,857
52,361
May 25
308
4
399 (-16)
101
30,015
60,099
May 26
436
3
394 (-5)
96 (-5)
30,328
88,194
May 27
419
3
385 (-9)
91 (-5)
23,666
103,046
May 28
410
1
373 (-12)
91
NA
95,505
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect .
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Inside
Inside Fonds
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Unser Aufruf zum Handeln gegenüber dem Klimawandel
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Warum Sie nicht versuchen sollten, die Marktspitze abzupassen
|27.05.21
|Schroders: Chancen bei Einzelhandelsimmobilien
Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst auf Rekordniveau -- US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zum Wochenausklang zu. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}