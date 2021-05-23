SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’208 0.4%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0937 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’026 0.7%  Gold 1’881 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’831 -10.1%  Dollar 0.8980 0.1%  Öl 66.7 2.6% 
23.05.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 477 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 367,376;
  • 350,270 people have recovered;
  • 3 new deaths, for a total of 11,084:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 2 deaths between May 16 and May 21,
  • 421 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3;
  • 103 people in intensive care, like yesterday;
  • 24,095 samples conducted on May 21.

Vaccination

  • 85,689 doses administered are added, that is 83,871 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,818 doses before May 22, for a total of 4,929,054;
  • 5,829,449 doses received in total;
    • 1,300 doses of Moderna were delivered to the regions yesterday. The shipment of 233,960 doses for this week is now complete.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 16

551

8

501 (-7)

116 (-3)

22,915

73,693

May 17

549

10

484 (-17)

118 (+2)

35,862

72,210

May 18

584

7

466 (-18)

113 (-5)

33,545

73,151

May 19

662

7

460 (-6)

107 (-6)

33,373

91,545

May 20

752

5

437 (-23)

106 (-1)

28,608

109,150

May 21

505

2

424 (-13)

103 (-3)

24,095

94,901

May 22

477

1

421 (-3)

103

NA

83,871

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect .
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • OVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

