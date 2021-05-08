SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

08.05.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 958 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 357,174;
  • 337,538 people have recovered;
  • 7 new deaths, for a total of 10,981:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 5 deaths between May 1 and May 6,
    • 1 death before May 1,
  • 547 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 27;
  • 130 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 9;
  • 35,562 samples conducted on May 6.

Vaccination

  • 91,009 doses administered are added, that is 89,252 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,757 doses before May 7, for a total of 3,641,908;
  • 4,119,439* doses received in total;
    • the 8,400 remaining doses of Moderna out of the 225,900 doses expected in the week of May 10 were delivered to the regions yesterday, which completes the order.

*It should be noted that 180 doses were added to the number of doses received for the day of May 6, which explains the slight increase in the number of doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 1

1,006

7

574 (-4)

157 (-2)

25,267

50,331

May 2

798

6

588 (+14)

151 (-6)

25,133

38,427

May 3

797

4

594 (+6)

155 (+4)

39,961

51,646

May 4

915

9

588 (-6)

152 (-3)

39,880

56,820

May 5

907

2

580 (-8)

144 (-8)

41,431

79,835

May 6

919

5

574 (-6)

139 (-5)

35,562

103,802

May 7

958

1

547 (-27)

130 (-9)

NA

89 252

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

