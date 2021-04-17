 COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update | 17.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’263 0.6%  SPI 14’398 0.7%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’460 1.3%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’033 1.0%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’969 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.2% 
17.04.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 1,537 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 335,608;
  • 311,047 people have recovered;
  • 8 new deaths, for a total of 10,793 deaths:
    • 5 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 3 deaths between April 10 and April 15,
  • 692 hospitalizations, for an increase of 28;
  • 175 people in intensive care, for an increase of 8;
  • 39,015 samples conducted on April 15.

Vaccination

  • 70,908 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,297,411;
  • 2,836,485 doses received in total;
    • Note that 41,460 doses of AstraZeneca that were received last week are still in transit through the health and social services network.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

April 10

1,535

4

608 (+25)

139 (+1)

27,132

61,436

April 11

1,599

9

630 (+22)

142 (+3)

28,046

55,645

April 12

1,490

5

643 (+13)

150 (+8)

44,183

59,489

April 13

1,559

11

660 (+17)

152 (+2)

42,694

69,964

April 14

1,513

9

661 (+1)

159 (+7)

43,515

70,321

April 15

1,527

2

664 (+1)

167 (+8)

39,015

77,058

April 16

1,537

5

692 (+28)

175 (+8)

NA

70,908

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.

  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
16.04.21 Marktüberblick: Wall Street setzt Rekord-Rally fort
16.04.21 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
16.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Moderna-Schweiz-Chef stützt "Lonza-Version" von Berset
Pfizer-Chef: Wahrscheinlich dritte und jährliche Impfdosis notwendig - Pfizer-Aktie stärker
ABB erhält Auftrag für Züge in Norddeutschland von Stadler Rail - ABB-Aktie in Grün
SMI legt zum Handelsschluss zu -- Dow Jones schliesst auf Rekordhoch -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche im Plus
Starke Daimler-Zahlen: Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen - Daimler-Aktie mit Gewinnen
Tesla statt VW: Elon Musk wollte Herbert Diess als Tesla-CEO
LUKB steigert Gewinn im ersten Quartal 2021 kräftig - Anleger griffen bei LUKB-Aktie zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit