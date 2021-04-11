 COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update | 11.04.21 | finanzen.ch
11.04.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 1,535 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 326,383;
  • 303,039 people have recovered;
  • 5 new deaths, for a total of 10,742 deaths:
    • 2 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 1 death between April 4 and April 9,
    • 1 death before April 4,
    • 1 death that occurred at an unknow date,
  • 608 hospitalizations, for an increase of 25;
  • 139 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1;
  • 35,961 samples conducted on April 9.

Vaccination

  • 59,447 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,890,476;
  • 2,429,695 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

April 4

1,252

7

503 (+1)

123 (-5)

25,239

22,584

April 5

1,168

6

514 (+11)

121 (-2)

34,499

40,114

April 6

1,270

5

543 (+29)

123 (+2)

45,901

43,994

April 7

1,609

6

566 (+23)

132 (+9)

46,712

47,989

April 8

1,683

10

569 (+3)

134 (+2)

44,431

70,250

April 9

1,754

3

583 (+14)

138 (+4)

35,961

74,561

April 10

1,535

2

608 (+25)

139 (+1)

NA

59,447

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

﻿

