20.03.2021 16:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 775 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 301,691;
  • 284,203 people have recovered;
  • 7 new deaths, for a total of 10,594 deaths:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 4 deaths between March 13 and March 18,
    • 2 deaths before March 13,
  • 505 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1;
  • 99 people in intensive care, which remains stable;
  • 32,964 samples conducted on March 18;
  • 41,338 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 915,653;
  • 1,050,355 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

March 13

674

7

547 (-4)

100 (-6)

18,464

33,693

March 14

594

7

553 (+6)

96 (-4)

18,784

28,142

March 15

561

10

533 (-20)

91 (-5)

33,728

30,136

March 16

703

5

532 (-1)

107 (+16)

33,906

29,867

March 17

702

5

519 (-13)

101 (-6)

32,704

27,581

March 18

764

4

504 (-15)

99 (-2)

32,964

40,084

March 19

775

1

505 (+1)

99

NA

41,338

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

