14.03.2021 16:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 674 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 297,592;
  • 280,030 people have recovered;
  • 5 new deaths, for a total of 10,540 deaths:
    • 3 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 1 death between March 7 and March 12,
    • 1 death before March 7,
  • 547 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4;
  • 100 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6;
  • 26,203 samples conducted on March 12;
  • 31,611 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 715,581;
  • 948,565 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

March 7

579

6

590 (-2)

108 (+1)

18,668

15,449

March 8

650

8

576 (-14)

110 (+2)

30,772

16,830

March 9

792

8

581 (+5)

112 (+2)

31,347

18,664

March 10

738

8

563 (-18)

111 (-1)

31,434

19,481

March 11

753

8

550 (-13)

106 (-5)

26,975

30,011

March 12

789

1

551 (+1)

106 (0)

26,203

33,881

March 13

674

3

547 (-4)

100 (-6)

NA

31,611

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

