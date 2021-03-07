SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1088 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’659 1.2%  Dollar 0.9308 0.2%  Öl 69.7 3.6% 

07.03.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 707 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 292,631;
  • 275,059 people have recovered;
  • 7 new deaths, for a total of 10,472 deaths:
    • 2 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 4 deaths between February 28 and March 5,
    • 1 death before February 28,
  • 592 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;
  • 107 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;
  • 24,413 samples conducted on March 5;
  • 15,329 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 548,136;
  • 638,445 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

February 28

613

7

612 (+11)

122 (+5)

18,789

6,577

March 1

588

8

628 (+16)

121 (-1)

28,941

17,986

March 2

729

8

618 (-10)

120 (-1)

29,151

17,322

March 3

707

8

626 (+8)

115 (-5)

27,685

18,111

March 4

798

7

617 (-9)

111 (-4)

26,109

19,317

March 5

749

8

601 (-16)

 109 (-2)

24,413

20,114

March 6

707

2

592 (-9)

107 (-2)

NA

15,329

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

