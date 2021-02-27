SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

27.02.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 858 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 287,003;
  • 268,645 people have recovered;
  • 13 new deaths, for a total of 10,385:
    • 5 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 6 deaths between February 20 and February 25,
    • 2 deaths before February 20,
  • 599 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 21;
  • 112 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 7;
  • 28,226 samples conducted on February 25;
  • 15,902 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 418,399;
  • 537,825 doses of vaccine have been received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Quebec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

February 20

666

15

686 (-14)

119 (-1)

17,684

14,791

February 21

805

11

689 (+3)

117 (-2)

17,970

9,090

February 22

739

7

680 (-9)

120 (+3)

33,435

11,923

February 23

806

13

655 (-25)

130 (+10)

32,071

10,661

February 24

858

12

633 (-22)

122 (-8)

32,744

9,771

February 25

815

3

620 (-13)

119 (-3)

28,226

13,714

February 26

858

5

599 (-21)

112 (-7)

NA

15,902

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

  • Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
US Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
LafargeHolcim mit höherer Dynamik im Schlussquartal - Aktie fällt
Börsenexperte: Der GameStop-Trade offenbart riesigen Fehler im System
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
UBS-Ökonomen korrigieren Wachstumsprognose 2021 wieder nach unten
DOTTIKON-Aktie verliert: DOTTIKON nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-Aktie im Plus, Regeneron-Aktie leichter: Roche und Regeneron erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-Cocktail

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit