20.02.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

  • 769 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 281,456;
  • 262,506 people have recovered;
  • 14 new deaths, for a total of deaths of 10,292:
    • 4 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 10 deaths between February 13 and February 18,
  • 700 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 23;
  • 120 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 7;
  • 30,068 samples conducted on February 18;
  • 15,386 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 329,324;
  • 401,685 doses of vaccine have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

February 13

910

13

805 (-7)

132 (+2)

22,649

1,621

February 14

728

10

804 (-1)

136 (+4)

16,824

912

February 15

669

14

771 (-33)

134 (-2)

28,672

2,976

February 16

800

8

766 (-5)

130 (-4)

29,363

1,807

February 17

900

14

747 (-19)

129 (-1)

32,491

2,589

February 18

800

9

723 (-24)

127 (-2)

30,068

11,410

February 19

769

4

700 (-23)

120 (-7)

NA

15,386

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

  • Variant data, updated Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
  • Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

