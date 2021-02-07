SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
07.02.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,081 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 270,058, of which 248,112 have now recovered. The data also report 32 new deaths, and the total of deaths amounts to 10,031. Among these 32 deaths, 6 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 23 have occurred between January 31 and February 5, 2 have occurred before January 31 and 1 has occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 19 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 963. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 158. The samples conducted on February 5 amount to 35,652 for a total of 6,088,912. Finally, 2,033 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 256,550. To date, 294,825 doses have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

January 31

890

34

1,144 (+8)

183 (-8)

20,579

761

February 1

1,053

22

1,110 (-34)

178 (-5)

28,998

376

February 2

1,053

26

1,106 (-4)

177 (-1)

31,095

628

February 3

1,093

33

1,070 (-36)

175 (-2)

31,482

2,837

February 4

1,101

26

1,040 (-30)

168 (-7)

33,710

4,960

February 5

1,204

23

982 (-58)

159 (-9)

35,652

4,980

February 6

1,081

6

963 (-19)

158 (-1)

NA

2,033

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;
  • respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

  • Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021.
  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

pagehit