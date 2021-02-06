COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,204 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 268,977, of which 246,695 have now recovered. The data also report 27 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 9,999 due to the withdrawal of 1 death that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among these 27 deaths, 9 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 16 have occurred between January 30 and February 4 and 2 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 58 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 982. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 9, for a total of 159. The samples conducted on February 4 amount to 33,710 for a total of 6,052,891. Finally, 4,373 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 253,904. To date, 294,825 doses have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 January 30 1,223 23 1,136 (-27) 191 (-10) 27,279 542 January 31 890 33 1,144 (+8) 183 (-8) 20,579 761 February 1 1,053 22 1,110 (-34) 178 (-5) 28,998 376 February 2 1,053 24 1,106 (-4) 177 (-1) 31,095 628 February 3 1,093 33 1,070 (-36) 175 (-2) 31,482 2,837 February 4 1,101 19 1,040 (-30) 168 (-7) 33,710 4,955 February 5 1,204 9 982 (-58) 159 (-9) NA 4 373

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021 .

up to and including . Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

