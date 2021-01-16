SMI 10’877 0.2%  SPI 13’489 0.0%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’788 -1.4%  Euro 1.0764 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’600 -1.2%  Gold 1’828 -1.0%  Bitcoin 32’757 -5.9%  Dollar 0.8915 0.4%  Öl 55.0 -2.6% 
16.01.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 2,225 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 240,970, of which 210,364 have now recovered. The data also report 67 new deaths, for a total of 9,005. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 22 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,474. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 4, for a total of 227. The samples conducted on January 14 amount to 33,778 for a total of 5,387,908.

It should be noted that daily data on vaccination will be available from 1 p.m. on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in
intensive care

Tests performed

January 9

2,588

42

1,380 (-12)

203 (-3)

28,839

January 10

1,869

38

1,436 (+56)

211 (+8)

24,565

January 11

1,934

36

1,497 (+61)

221 (+10)

32,350

January 12

2,071

43

1,516 (+19)

229 (+8)

36,402

January 13

2,132

47

1,523 (+7)

230 (+1)

39,981

January 14

1,918

9

1,496 (-27)

231 (+1)

33,778

January 15

2,225

67

1,474 (-22)

227 (-4)

NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths could not be adjusted according to the actual dates of death due to a temporary technical problem that occurred on the 15thJanuary 2021. The situation will be restored in the coming days. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;
  • respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

  • Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021.
  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

