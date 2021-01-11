COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,869 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 230,690, of which 197,938 have now recovered. The data also report 51 new deaths, for a total of 8,737. Among these 51 deaths, 18 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 29 have occurred between January 4 and January 9, 1 has occurred before January 4 and 3 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations increased by 56 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,436. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 8, for a total of 211. The samples conducted on January 9 amount to 28,839 for a total of 5,222,962. Finally, 8 400 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 92,452. To date, 115,375 doses have been received. The rest is in transit through the health and social services network.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Doses of

vaccine January 4 2,508 51 1,317 (+23) 194 (+6) 31,470 2,529 January 5 2,641 46 1,393 (+76) 202 (+8) 34,857 6,221 January 6 2,519 43 1,380 (-13) 202 43,784 9,960 January 7 2,588 38 1,403 (+23) 207 (+5) 38,700 13,971 January 8 3,127 34 1,392 (-11) 206 (-1) 35,114 13,101 January 9 2,588 36 1,380 (-12) 203 (-3) 28,839 9,264 January 10 1,869 18 1,436 (+56) 211 (+8) NA 8 400

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021 .

up to and including . Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418 644-4545



450 644-4545



514 644-4545



819 644-4545



1 877 644-4545 (toll free)

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux