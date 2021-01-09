SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 3,127 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 226,233, of which 192,979 have now recovered. The data also report 41 new deaths, for a total of 8,647. Among these 41 deaths, 12 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 24 have occurred between January 2 and January 7 and 5 have occurred before January 2. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 11 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,392. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 206. The samples conducted on January 7 amount to 38,700 for a total of 5,160,611. Finally, 13,101 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 75,123.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

Doses of vaccine

January 2

2 869

41

1 225 (+150)

179 (+13)

21 238

798

January 3

2 546

39

1 294 (+69)

188 (+9)

20,716

1,711

January 4

2,508

50

1,317 (+23)

194 (+6)

31,470

2,529

January 5

2,641

46

1,393 (+76)

202 (+8)

34,857

6,221

January 6

2,519

41

1,380 (-13)

202

43,784

9,960

January 7

2,588

33

1,403 (+23)

207 (+5)

38,700

13,971

January 8

3,127

12

1,392 (-11)

206 (-1)

NA

13,101

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;
  • respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

  • Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021.
  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

