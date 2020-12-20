SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
20.12.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 2,146 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 176,985, of which 151,044 people have now recovered. The data also report 21 new deaths, for a total of 7,736. Among these 21 deaths, 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 18 have occurred between December 13 and December 18. The number of hospitalizations increased by 5 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,010. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 4, for a total of 146. The samples conducted on December 18 amount to 36,689 for a total of 4,559,450. Finally, 719 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 4,716.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Doses of
vaccine

December 13

1,620

29

890 (+10)

122 (-1)

24,200

-

December 14

1,741

37

959 (+69)

125 (+3)

32,873

292*

December 15

1,897

35

975 (+16)

128 (+3)

38,486

1,158*

December 16

1,855

25

1,002 (+27)

134 (+6)

39,762

941*

December 17

1,773

39

1,011 (+9)

141 (+7)

42,136

895*

December 18

2,038

10

1,005 (-6)

142 (+1)

36, 689

711*

December

19

2,145

3

1,010 (+5)

146 (+4)

NA

719

* Note that these numbers have been revised due to a readjustment of the data.

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Swissmedic erteilt Zulassung für ersten COVID-Impfstoff
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
Offenbar will auch Microsoft eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel unter Druck?
US-Behörde - Fünf allergische Reaktionen nach Coronavirus-Impfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit