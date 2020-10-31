SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

31.10.2020 16:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,064 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 106,016. The data also report 15 new deaths, for a total of 6 246. Among these 15 deaths, 6 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 7 have occurred between October 24 and October 29 and 2 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 12 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 503. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 1, for a total of 82. The samples conducted on October 29 amount to 28,222 for a total of 3,108,606.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

October 24

879

16

551 (+2)

97 (+4)

19,549

October 25

808

13

543 (-8)

93 (-4)

18,985

October 26

963

14

527 (-16)

91 (-2)

20,667

October 27

929

17

526 (-1)

89 (-2)

27,370

October 28

1,030

20

509 (-17)

78 (-11)

27,484

October 29

952

9

515 (+6)

81 (+3)

28,222

October 30

1,064

6

503 (-12)

82 (+1)

NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

