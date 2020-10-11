|
11.10.2020 15:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 942 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 86,133. No new death has occurred in the last 24 hours, but 2 deaths which have occurred between October 4 and October 9 and 1 death which has occurred at an unknown date are added, for a total of 5,953. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 7 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 437. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 72. The samples conducted on October 9 amount to 24,503 for a total of 2,637,927.
Summary Data Evolution Table
Date
Confirmed cases
Deaths
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in intensive care
Tests performed
October 4
1,191
8 + 1*
*Unknown date
361
(+27)
62
(-2)
20,339
October 5
1,364
7 + 4*
*Unknown
date
397
(+36)
67
(+5)
24,399
October 6
900
11 + 2*
*Unknown date
409
(+16)
62
(-5)
29,949
October 7
1,078
11
425
(+16)
68
(+6)
29,387
October 8
1,102
10 + 4*
*Unknown date
433
(+8)
67
(-1)
28,773
October 9
1,097
4
444
(+11)
73
(+6)
24,503
October 10
942
0 + 1*
*Unknown date
437
(-7)
72
(-1)
NA
Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;
- limit your travel as much as possible.
For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
Related links
- Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
- To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
- It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
- 418 644-4545
- 450 644-4545
- 514 644-4545
- 819 644-4545
- 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
- Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
