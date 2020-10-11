+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
11.10.2020 15:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 942 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 86,133. No new death has occurred in the last 24 hours, but 2 deaths which have occurred between October 4 and October 9 and 1 death which has occurred at an unknown date are added, for a total of 5,953. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 7 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 437. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 72. The samples conducted on October 9 amount to 24,503 for a total of 2,637,927.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

Confirmed cases

Deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

October 4

1,191

8 + 1*

*Unknown date

361

(+27)

62

(-2)

20,339

October 5

1,364

7 + 4*

*Unknown

date

397

(+36)

67

(+5)

24,399

October 6

900

11 + 2*

*Unknown date

409

(+16)

62

(-5)

29,949

October 7

1,078

11

425

(+16)

68

(+6)

29,387

October 8

1,102

10 + 4*

*Unknown date

433

(+8)

67

(-1)

28,773

October 9

1,097

4

444

(+11)

73

(+6)

24,503

October 10

942

0 + 1*

*Unknown date

437

(-7)

72

(-1)

NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
  • COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
  • Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken im Blick: BIZ-Generaldirektor sieht keine Währungsmanipulation der Schweiz
Optimistische Prognose: Diese Krisenverlierer könnten sich laut Barclays jetzt lohnen
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Cambridge-Benchmark-Studie liefert Erkenntnisse zur weltweiten Entwicklung der Kryptobranche
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben Dollar und Euro zum Franken nach
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Wasserstoff-Trend: Morgan Stanley hebt Kursziel für Plug Power
Nach volatilem September: Wieso im Oktober an den Aktienmärkten erneut Unruhen zu erwarten sind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB