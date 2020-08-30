30.08.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 120 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,352. Also, no death has occurred in the last 24 hours, but 3 deaths which occurred between August 23 and August 28 are added, for a total of 5,758 deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 1 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 116. Among these, the number of patients in intensive care decreased by 1, for a total of 16. The samples conducted on August 28 amount to 13,543 for a total of 1,652,724.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

Confirmed cases

Deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

August 23

68

3

115

(-2)

12

(-2)

9,231

August 24

62

2

118

(+3)

12

11,440

August 25

64 (142)

0

110

(-8)

12

16,020

August 26

111

1

115

(+5)

15

(+3)

15,711

August 27

98

0

117

(+2)

17

(+2)

16,912

August 28

156

4+2*

*Date unknown

117

17

13,543

August 29

120

0

116

(-1)

16

(-1)

NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

