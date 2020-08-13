+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 21:55:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec show 104 new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 60,917. Also, 6 new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these deaths occurring between August 6 and 11, 1 death occurring before August 6 and another whose date is unknown, for a total of 5,715. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 2 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 149. Of these, 23 were in intensive care, an increase of 3. 15,259 tests were taken on August 11, for a total of 1,409,690.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

New confirmed cases

New deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

August 6

108

3

152

(-13)

19

17,973

August 7

126

0

155

(+3)

23

(+4)

16,093

August 8

104

1

156

(+1)

22

(-1)

13,600

August 9

98

0

157

(+1)

21

(-1)

9,104

August 10

91

2

151

(-6)

21

13,241

August 11

95

2

151

20

(-1)

15,259

August 12

104

0

149

(-2)

23

(+3)

NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to today presented in the column of new deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of the deaths. This explains the variation of some data compared to those described in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit. This obligation will apply to people aged 10 and over starting August 24.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

