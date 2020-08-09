09.08.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 104 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 60,471. During this same period, 2 new deaths were recorded, to which need to be added 1 death that occurred before August 1, for a total of 5,695. The number of hospitalizations increased by 1 compared to the previous day, with an overall total of 156. Among these, 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1. On August 7, 16,093 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 1,358,486.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

New confirmed cases

New deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

August 2

123

1

172

18

(+1)

9,574

August 3

123

1

169

(-3)

21

(+3)

13,125

August 4

155

1

167

(-2)

19

(-2)

17,042

August 5

133

0

165

(-2)

19

16,367

August 6

108

0

152

(-13)

19

17,973

August 7

126

4

155

(+3)

23

(+4)

16,093

August 8

104

2

156

(+1)

22

(-1)

NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit. 

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

  Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

