26.07.2020 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, July 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 169 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 58,583. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, for a total of 5,667. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 9, for an overall total of 197. Among these, 10 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 2. On July 24, 16,387 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 1,151,151.
Summary Data Evolution Table
Date
New confirmed cases
New deaths
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in intensive care
Tests performed
July 19
150
2
251
17
(-1)
10,501
July 20
180
1
247
(-4)
15
(-2)
12,217
July 21
142
4
235
(-12)
16
(+1)
14,725
July 22
142
0
221
(-14)
14
(-2)
16,383
July 23
163
1
220
(-1)
12
(-2)
16,716
July 24
171
2
206
(-14)
12
16,387
July 25
169
1
197
(-9)
10
(-2)
NA
Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
- limit your travel as much as possible.
For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
Related links
- Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
- To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
- It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
- 418 644-4545
- 450 644-4545
- 514 644-4545
- 819 644-4545
- 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
