19.07.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 166 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 57,466. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, for a total of 5,655. The number of hospitalizations increased by 3, for an overall total of 251. Among these, 18 patients are in intensive care, a increase of 3. On July 17, 14,909 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 1,050,792.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

New confirmed cases

New deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

July 12

100

1

305

(-1)

21

(+1)

9,072

July 13

109

5

295

(-10)

21

(0)

9,952

July 14

129

1

285

(-10)

20

(-1)

12,887

July 15

142

9

277

(-8)

20

(0)

14,952

July 16

141

1

260

(-17)

16

(-4)

15,258

July 17

158

2

248

(-12)

15

(-1)

14,909

July 18

166

1

251

(+3)

18

(+3)

NA

Please note that the data in the table are presented according to their date of entry. They are captured at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to an additional 24-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people age 12 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit. 

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.20
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
17.07.20
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
17.07.20
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
17.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Starke Kurse erwartet: Diese US-Aktien empfehlen Experten für das dritte Quartal
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Investieren in Holz: So erwirtschaftet man eine grüne Rendite
KW 29: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB