COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 100 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,621. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, for a total of 5,628. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 1, for an overall total of 305. Among these, 21 patients are in intensive care, an increase of 1. On July 11, 8,535 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 973,772.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 7 60 9 347 (-30) 26 (+1) 9,358 July 8 82 6 331 (-16) 27 (+1) 11,454 July 9 137 2 308 (-23) 27 (0) 12,232 July 10 100 2 317 (+9) 24 (-3) 10,753 July 11 91 4 313 (-4) 22 (-2) 8,535 July 12 114 3 306 (-7) 20 (-2) NA July 13 100 1 305 (-1) 21 (+1) NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, wearing a face covering is highly recommended. Wearing a face covering becomes mandatory as of today in public transit for any individual over the age of 12;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418 644-4545



450 644-4545



514 644-4545



819 644-454



1 877 644-4545 (toll free)

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux