11.07.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 91 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,407. During the same period, 4 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 4 deaths that occurred before July 3, for a total of 5,620. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 313. Among these, 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 2. On July 9, 12,232 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 954,484.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

New confirmed cases

New deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations in intensive care

Tests performed

July 5

79

1

371

(-4)

26

(-1)

5,446

July 6

74

3

377

(+6)

25

(-1)

7,576

July 7

60

9

347

(-30)

26

(+1)

9,358

July 8

82

6

331

(-16)

27

(+1)

11,454

July 9

137

2

308

(-23)

27

(0)

12,232

July 10

100

2

317

(+9)

24

(-3)

NA

July 11

91

4

313

(-4)

22

(-2)

NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
10.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
10.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
EMS-CHEMIE wird von der Coronavirus-Pandemie hart getroffen - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie dennoch fester
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktie im kräftig Plus: Übernahme von OSRAM abgeschlossen
MCH-Aktie bricht ein: MCH Group findet mit James Murdoch einen Investor - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Rally-Modus bei Biotech-Aktien: Wie Corona den Gesundheitssektor anschiebt
Netflix-Aktie auf Allzeithoch - Goldman Sachs hebt Kursziel
Wegen Corona-Pandemie erneut verschoben: Amazon Prime Day im Oktober geplant

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB