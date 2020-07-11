COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 91 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,407. During the same period, 4 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 4 deaths that occurred before July 3, for a total of 5,620. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 313. Among these, 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 2. On July 9, 12,232 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 954,484.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 5 79 1 371 (-4) 26 (-1) 5,446 July 6 74 3 377 (+6) 25 (-1) 7,576 July 7 60 9 347 (-30) 26 (+1) 9,358 July 8 82 6 331 (-16) 27 (+1) 11,454 July 9 137 2 308 (-23) 27 (0) 12,232 July 10 100 2 317 (+9) 24 (-3) NA July 11 91 4 313 (-4) 22 (-2) NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;

for any individual over the age of 12; for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418 644-4545



450 644-4545



514 644-4545



819 644-4545



1 877 644-4545 (toll free)

To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux