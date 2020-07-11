|
11.07.2020 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, July 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 91 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,407. During the same period, 4 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 4 deaths that occurred before July 3, for a total of 5,620. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 313. Among these, 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 2. On July 9, 12,232 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 954,484.
Summary Data Evolution Table
Date
New confirmed cases
New deaths
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in intensive care
Tests performed
July 5
79
1
371
(-4)
26
(-1)
5,446
July 6
74
3
377
(+6)
25
(-1)
7,576
July 7
60
9
347
(-30)
26
(+1)
9,358
July 8
82
6
331
(-16)
27
(+1)
11,454
July 9
137
2
308
(-23)
27
(0)
12,232
July 10
100
2
317
(+9)
24
(-3)
NA
July 11
91
4
313
(-4)
22
(-2)
NA
Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;
- for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
- limit your travel as much as possible.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
Related links
- Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
- To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
- It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
- 418 644-4545
- 450 644-4545
- 514 644-4545
- 819 644-4545
- 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
