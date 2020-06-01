01.06.2020 17:09:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 295 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 51,354. During the same period, 20 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 4,661. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 13, for an overall total of 1,185. Among these, the total of patients in intensive care now stands at 163, an decrease of 8.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible, such as in public transit;
  • avoid any indoor gathering;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of three different households;
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

