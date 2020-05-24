24.05.2020 19:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 573 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 47,411. During the same period, 44 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 3,984. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 17, for an overall total of 1,435. Among these, the total of patients in intensive care now stands at 170, an increase of 3.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible, such as in public transit;
  • avoid any indoor gathering and respect the maximum of 10 people for any outdoor gathering;
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418-644-4545
    • 450-644-4545
    • 514-644-4545
    • 819-644-4545
    • 1-877-644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Depot von George Soros: So hat sich der Investor im ersten Quartal 2020 positioniert
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Experte: "Im Vergleich zu Anleihen sind Aktien günstig bewertet"
Credit Suisse-Chef will Coronakrise ohne Verlust zu machen meistern
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: Wie beliebt ist der polarisierende Konzernchef bei Investoren wirklich?
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Nächste Corona-Pleite: US-Autovermieter Hertz meldet Insolvenz an
Fans müssen sich gedulden: Elon Musk verschiebt Teslas "Battery Day" erneut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB