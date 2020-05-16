16.05.2020 19:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 763 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 42,183. During the same period, 82 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to        3,483. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 59, for an overall total of 1,763. Among these, the total of patients in intensive care now stands at 179, a decrease of 12.

Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment (CNW Group/Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux)

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible, such as in public transit;
  • avoid all gatherings and limit your travel.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418-644-4545
    • 450-644-4545
    • 514-644-4545
    • 819-644-4545
    • 1-877-644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 354.05
1.80 %
ABB 17.09
1.58 %
Geberit 429.60
1.56 %
Adecco Group 39.24
1.53 %
Lonza Grp 448.90
1.31 %
Swisscom 490.30
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.40
-0.80 %
Swiss Re 59.46
-1.33 %
CieFinRichemont 51.30
-1.99 %
LafargeHolcim 35.46
-5.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.05.20
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV
15.05.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.05.20
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
15.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
Fed mit massiven finanziellen Stimuli - Buffett bleibt auf Geldberg sitzen
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
Statt Kurzarbeit: Schweizer Unternehmen tauschen Mitarbeiter - und XING hilft dabei
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
Silber bleibt hinter Gold zurück: Kommt jetzt die Aufholjagd?
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
VAT-Aktie reduziert Gewinne: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB