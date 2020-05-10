+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
10.05.2020 19:56:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 735 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 37 721. During the same period, 142 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2 928. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 1 831. Among these, the total of patients in intensive care now stands at 199, a decrease of 6.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible;
  • avoid all gatherings;
  • stay home, except in cases of necessity, such as a medical appointment.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418-644-4545
    • 450-644-4545
    • 514-644-4545
    • 819-644-4545
    • 1-877-644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

