+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 19:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 1 008 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 29 656. During the same period, 114 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2 136. The number of hospitalizations is now of 1 738, among which 222 hospitalizations are in intensive care.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible;
  • avoid all gatherings;
  • stay home, except in cases of necessity, such as a medical appointment.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

  • To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418-644-4545
    • 450-644-4545
    • 514-644-4545
    • 819-644-4545
    • 1-877-644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum hält sich Börsenguru Warren Buffett vermutlich trotz Corona-Crash am Aktienmarkt zurück
ABB-Aktie: Neuer ABB-Chef will Dezentralisierung noch weiter vorantreiben
Nikkei geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - China geschlossen
Rohstoffe im April 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Grayscale-Bericht: Digitale Währungen bei Institutionellen 2019 hoch im Kurs
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee
Musk twittert: Kurs zu hoch - Tesla-Aktie fällt kräftig
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Binance Research: Libra könnte die Zahlungsbranche komplett verändern
Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz: Buffett steigert Ergebnis - doch Corona-Krise belastet Investments

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB