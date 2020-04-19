COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 836 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 18 357. During the same period, 72 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 877. The number of hospitalizations is now of 1102, among which 183 hospitalizations are in intensive care.

Special remarks

The recent integration of the new hospitalizations' count data system resulted in a revision of the number of hospitalizations due to a standardization of data entry parameters, an essential step in the context of such a transition.

Follow-up with people registered on the Je contribue website continues

For a second day, the telephone follow-ups will continue today with people who have offered their services on the Je contribue website in order to assess whether their candidacy is eligible. Those who have registered on the website are therefore invited to stay on the lookout.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

stay at least 2 metres away from other people;

avoid all gatherings;

stay home, except where necessary.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links:

To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418-644-4545



450-644-4545



514-644-4545



819-644-4545



1-877-644-4545 (toll free)

To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

