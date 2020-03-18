18.03.2020 01:43:00

COVID-19: National Bank to Offer Support to its Clients

MONTREAL, March 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the economic and financial situation caused by COVID-19, National Bank announces a series of measures to support its Personal and Commercial Banking clients experiencing difficulties.

Logo: National Bank (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

"Our experts are committed to supporting our clients and answering their questions in these uncertain times," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "We've always been there to help our clients when things are going well, but we are also there when things get tough. That is the heart of our commitment."

"I'm fully confident that the right actions have been taken by financial institutions and governments alike to ensure that the financial and economic support offered is in line with what the circumstances require. By limiting the spread of the virus, we'll all be investing in resolving the situation, regaining our health and getting back to normal."

Measures for Personal Banking clients

Clients who are directly affected by the current situation and may have difficulty making their payments could be eligible for special measures on different products. We're asking any affected clients to contact National Bank so we can work out solutions, on a case-by-case basis, depending on their personal situation. These measures may include payment deferrals of up to six months on mortgages, for example, or longer amortization periods. Special loans to cover living expenses may also be offered.

Measures for Commercial Banking clients

Business clients who find themselves in difficulty due to current events will also be able to benefit from flexible solutions tailored to their specific situation and industry. Our experts will assess each situation and account managers will find solutions based on the client's individual situation.

Clients wishing to take advantage of the relief measures are invited to get in touch with their usual point of contact.

About National Bank of Canada

With $289 billion in assets as at January 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.03.20
Rohstoffmärkte im Panikmodus
17.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
17.03.20
Index-Schwergewichte holen SMI aus dem Keller
17.03.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Im freien Fall / Geberit – Gegenbewegung?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
16.03.20
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Vetropack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Schub in 2019 - Aktiensplit geplant

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag auf Erholungskurs. Der heimische Markt konnte sich nicht langfristig von seinen Abschlägen erholen. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselte mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB