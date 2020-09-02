COVID-19 Mitigation Products: Analysis of the Emerging Market (2020-2024) with Extensive Data on 37 Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Mitigation Products: Market Research, to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On the backdrop of the global pandemic, a need for essential pandemic mitigation products and services emerged a new market, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market.



To adhere to high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, the report covers two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario - assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021

Conservative scenario - assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until July 2024

According to the report scenarios, the cumulative 2020-2024 market size is expected to be $1.6 Trillion (scenario A, the optimistic one) and $2.2 Trillion (scenario B, conservative).



Why Trust This Report?

The team which created this report was led by ex-executives of the medical industry and bio-security experts

The team has published since 2006, 36 Pandemic related market reports

Team members managed since 1974 medical industry companies, sales & marketing, and R&D departments

As the COVID-19 pandemic knowledge changes all the time, the publisher updates the report once a month

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed acute deficiencies of many essential products and services, from PPE & ventilators to surge ICUs and homecare equipment, from PCR reagents to digital contact tracing systems. Never before has world leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to ration or function without critical medical supplies and services on this magnitude.



The report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 end user, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.



This 1,035-page 5-volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. The report includes the industry value chain, SWOT analysis, market drives & inhibitors, business opportunities, barriers to entry, supplier power, buyer power and barriers to substitution.



Why Buy This Report?



A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecast trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?

What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.



With a highly fragmented market the publisher addresses the money trail - each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 54 Products and Services

Vaccines

Therapeutic Drugs

Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products

PCR Instrumentation & Software

Robotic PCR Systems & Software

PCR Reagents & Consumables

Nose & Mouth Swabs

Self-collection PCR Test Kits

Serologic Test Kits

Standoff Thermometry

X-Ray Procedures

CT Procedures

Ultrasound Procedures

FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing

PACS & Teleradiology

Medical PPE Gowns

Medical Gloves

Medical Face Masks

Medical Face Shields

Medical Eye Protection

PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables

Hand & Surface Sanitizers

Decontamination

Other Personal Protection Gear

AI, Big Data & Deep Learning

Homecare IT

Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services

E-Health

Blockchain Technologies

Other ICT

Noninvasive Ventilators

Invasive Mechanical Ventilators

Next Generation Ventilators

COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services)

Portable Ventilators

Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs

Kidney Dialysis

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures

Other Intensive Care Modalities

PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants

Gloves Manufacturing Plants

Face Masks Manufacturing Plants

Face Shields Manufacturing Plants

Sorologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants

Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants

Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants

Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants

Ventilators Manufacturing Plants

PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants

PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants

Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants

Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants

R&D Equipment & Consumables

Medical Glass and Other Products & Services

By 6 End User Markets

Hospitals and Surge Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Homecare & Nursing Homes

Research Bodies

By 13 National Markets

U.S.A

Canada

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW

By 5 Regional Markets

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets

Product Sales

Training Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers:

Barriers to Entry

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Barriers to Substitution.

Business environment

The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets

D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information)



E. The report includes over 2300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company 3Scan

Abbott

AbCellera

Advenio Technosys

Agfa Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

AiCure

Aindra

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Amara Health Analytics

Amazon

analyticsMD

Apixio

Apple

Arterys Inc.

Atlas Wearables

Atomwise

Avalon Nutrition VITL

Babylon Health

Bay Labs

Behold.ai

benevolent.ai

BIOBEATS

BlueDot

Boll Safety

Bullard

Buoy Health

Care Angel Wearables QorQL

Careskore

Clinithink

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

CloudMedx

CureMetrix Mental health Ginger.io

Cyrcadia

Deep 6 AI

Deep Genomics

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Desktop Genetics Virtual mate Ada Health

DreaMed Diabetes

Dupont

EaglEyeMed

Eli Lilly

Encon Safety Products

Enlitic

EnsoData

Entopsis

Envisagenics Research iCarbonX

ERB Industries Inc.

Ergodyne

Essilor of America

Flashback Technologies

Flow Health

Ford

Freenome

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gateway Safety Inc.

GE Healthcare

General Electric

General Motors

General Vision

Gentex Corporation

Gibco

Gilead Sciences

Globavir Biosciences

Google

Healint

Health Fidelity

HealthNextGen

HexArmor

Hindsait

Honeywell Safety Products

IBM

Imagen Technologies

Imagia Cybernetics

Infermedica

Infervision

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inside DNA

InSilico Medicine

Intel Corporation

Intendu

Invitrogen

Ion Torrent

Ironwear

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Jvion

Kapa Biosystems

Keen Eye Technologies

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lexmark International Inc.

LifeGraph

Lucina Health

Lumiata

Lunit

Lytics

Magnea

Maxim Biotech

Maxwell MRI

McKesson Corporation

MCR Safety

Medal

Medalogix

Medasense

MedAware

Medtronic

MedWhat

MedyMatch

Merck

Metabiota

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Mindshare Medical

Moderna

Morpheo

Niramai Health Analytix

Novarad Corporation

NuMedii

Numerate

Nuritas Pharma Turbine

Nvidia Corporation

Oncora Medical

Ovuline

PeerWell

Pfizer

Philips

Philips Healthcare

PhysIQ

Precision Health Intelligence

Predible Health

Profility

Proscia

pulseData

Pyramex Safety

Qualaris Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm Incorporated

Qure.AI

Radians Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roam Analytics

Roche

RxPREDICT

Safety Optical Service

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanofi

Saykara

Sellstrom Manufacturing Company (SureWerx)

Sense.ly

Sensory Inc.

Siemens

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Skymind Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toshiba

Vir Biotechnology Inc.

VisionAid Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8usuy1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

