02.09.2020 11:15:00
COVID-19 Mitigation Products: Analysis of the Emerging Market (2020-2024) with Extensive Data on 37 Key Vendors
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Mitigation Products: Market Research, to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
On the backdrop of the global pandemic, a need for essential pandemic mitigation products and services emerged a new market, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market.
To adhere to high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, the report covers two scenarios:
- Optimistic scenario - assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021
- Conservative scenario - assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until July 2024
According to the report scenarios, the cumulative 2020-2024 market size is expected to be $1.6 Trillion (scenario A, the optimistic one) and $2.2 Trillion (scenario B, conservative).
Why Trust This Report?
- The team which created this report was led by ex-executives of the medical industry and bio-security experts
- The team has published since 2006, 36 Pandemic related market reports
- Team members managed since 1974 medical industry companies, sales & marketing, and R&D departments
- As the COVID-19 pandemic knowledge changes all the time, the publisher updates the report once a month
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed acute deficiencies of many essential products and services, from PPE & ventilators to surge ICUs and homecare equipment, from PCR reagents to digital contact tracing systems. Never before has world leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to ration or function without critical medical supplies and services on this magnitude.
The report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 end user, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.
This 1,035-page 5-volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. The report includes the industry value chain, SWOT analysis, market drives & inhibitors, business opportunities, barriers to entry, supplier power, buyer power and barriers to substitution.
Why Buy This Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecast trends during 2020-2024?
- What are the most attractive business opportunities?
- What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
- What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
- What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market the publisher addresses the money trail - each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 54 Products and Services
- Vaccines
- Therapeutic Drugs
- Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
- PCR Instrumentation & Software
- Robotic PCR Systems & Software
- PCR Reagents & Consumables
- Nose & Mouth Swabs
- Self-collection PCR Test Kits
- Serologic Test Kits
- Standoff Thermometry
- X-Ray Procedures
- CT Procedures
- Ultrasound Procedures
- FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing
- PACS & Teleradiology
- Medical PPE Gowns
- Medical Gloves
- Medical Face Masks
- Medical Face Shields
- Medical Eye Protection
- PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
- Hand & Surface Sanitizers
- Decontamination
- Other Personal Protection Gear
- AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
- Homecare IT
- Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
- E-Health
- Blockchain Technologies
- Other ICT
- Noninvasive Ventilators
- Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
- Next Generation Ventilators
- COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services)
- Portable Ventilators
- Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
- Kidney Dialysis
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
- Other Intensive Care Modalities
- PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
- Gloves Manufacturing Plants
- Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
- Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
- Sorologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
- Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
- Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
- Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
- Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
- PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
- PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
- Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
- Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants
- R&D Equipment & Consumables
- Medical Glass and Other Products & Services
By 6 End User Markets
- Hospitals and Surge Hospitals
- Clinical Labs
- Clinics
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Homecare & Nursing Homes
- Research Bodies
By 13 National Markets
- U.S.A
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- RoW
By 5 Regional Markets
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
By 4 Revenue Source Markets
- Product Sales
- Training Services
- Planning & Consulting
- Maintenance & Upgrades
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers:
- Barriers to Entry
- Supplier Power
- Buyer Power
- Barriers to Substitution.
- Business environment
- The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets
D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information)
E. The report includes over 2300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- 3Scan
- Abbott
- AbCellera
- Advenio Technosys
- Agfa Healthcare
- Agilent Technologies
- AiCure
- Aindra
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Amara Health Analytics
- Amazon
- analyticsMD
- Apixio
- Apple
- Arterys Inc.
- Atlas Wearables
- Atomwise
- Avalon Nutrition VITL
- Babylon Health
- Bay Labs
- Behold.ai
- benevolent.ai
- BIOBEATS
- BlueDot
- Boll Safety
- Bullard
- Buoy Health
- Care Angel Wearables QorQL
- Careskore
- Clinithink
- Cloud Pharmaceuticals
- CloudMedx
- CureMetrix Mental health Ginger.io
- Cyrcadia
- Deep 6 AI
- Deep Genomics
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Delta Plus Group
- Desktop Genetics Virtual mate Ada Health
- DreaMed Diabetes
- Dupont
- EaglEyeMed
- Eli Lilly
- Encon Safety Products
- Enlitic
- EnsoData
- Entopsis
- Envisagenics Research iCarbonX
- ERB Industries Inc.
- Ergodyne
- Essilor of America
- Flashback Technologies
- Flow Health
- Ford
- Freenome
- Frequency Therapeutics Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Gateway Safety Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- General Electric
- General Motors
- General Vision
- Gentex Corporation
- Gibco
- Gilead Sciences
- Globavir Biosciences
- Healint
- Health Fidelity
- HealthNextGen
- HexArmor
- Hindsait
- Honeywell Safety Products
- IBM
- Imagen Technologies
- Imagia Cybernetics
- Infermedica
- Infervision
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Inside DNA
- InSilico Medicine
- Intel Corporation
- Intendu
- Invitrogen
- Ion Torrent
- Ironwear
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- Jvion
- Kapa Biosystems
- Keen Eye Technologies
- Kimberly-Clark Professional
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lexmark International Inc.
- LifeGraph
- Lucina Health
- Lumiata
- Lunit
- Lytics
- Magnea
- Maxim Biotech
- Maxwell MRI
- McKesson Corporation
- MCR Safety
- Medal
- Medalogix
- Medasense
- MedAware
- Medtronic
- MedWhat
- MedyMatch
- Merck
- Metabiota
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mindshare Medical
- Moderna
- Morpheo
- Niramai Health Analytix
- Novarad Corporation
- NuMedii
- Numerate
- Nuritas Pharma Turbine
- Nvidia Corporation
- Oncora Medical
- Ovuline
- PeerWell
- Pfizer
- Philips
- Philips Healthcare
- PhysIQ
- Precision Health Intelligence
- Predible Health
- Profility
- Proscia
- pulseData
- Pyramex Safety
- Qualaris Healthcare Solutions
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Qure.AI
- Radians Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roam Analytics
- Roche
- RxPREDICT
- Safety Optical Service
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sanofi
- Saykara
- Sellstrom Manufacturing Company (SureWerx)
- Sense.ly
- Sensory Inc.
- Siemens
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp.
- Skymind Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Toshiba
- Vir Biotechnology Inc.
- VisionAid Inc.
- WuXi Biologics
- Xilinx Inc.
