COVID-19 Impact on Facial Tissues Industry; Global Growth of 235%

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the personal hygiene products industry, "COVID-19 Impact on Facial Tissues Industry"

Personal hygiene products are experiencing strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic with sales of facial tissue increasing by 51.5% in the US. One of the primary ways that the virus is spread is through viral droplets created when people sneeze and cough. As a result, health authorities have recommended keeping plenty of tissues on hand and disposing of used tissues immediately to avoid spreading the virus to others. Consumers have responded to this advice by stocking up on facial tissue and other household paper products.



This surge in demand has led major manufacturers of paper products to increase their production in order to get products to consumers as quickly as possible. Manufacturers like Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Cascades Tissue Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation and Kruger Products are all focusing on ensuring they can meet consumer goods for essential personal hygiene products.



