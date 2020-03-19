COVID-19 Help for Entrepreneurs: Harmon Brothers Opens Up Free Access to Digital Marketing Course

PROVO, Utah, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $400 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. This month, the agency announced it is giving away one month of free access—normally a $197 value—to the online Harmon Brothers University course titled "14-Day Script Writing Challenge," in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

"These are highly uncertain times, especially as information seems to change day by day. We wanted to do our part and help provide some sense of relief to teams struggling to navigate the situation," said Benton Crane, CEO of Harmon Brothers. "Amid the pandemic that is requiring most people to stay at home, companies around the world are being reminded of the importance of having a strong digital presence, and that includes an approach to marketing. We hope the 14-Day Script Writing Challenge can offer an opportunity for teams to level-up on their online efforts so they can come back even stronger."

Harmon Brothers University is an online learning platform launched in 2018, in which the agency has opened its entire playbook for creating ads that brand and sell. The courses include a high level of production and comedy that is unrivaled in online professional learning. The courses are loaded with clear principles and time-tested techniques that have driven consistent success for Harmon Brothers brand partners.

The 14-Day Script Writing Challenge is designed to give participants everything needed to go from a blank page to a finished video script that is ready to film. All of those who are interested must agree that they will practice social distancing during the pandemic to access their free account (no credit card required). More information can be found here: https://hbros.co/covid-relief

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind "the most viral ad in internet history." Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-help-for-entrepreneurs-harmon-brothers-opens-up-free-access-to-digital-marketing-course-301026562.html

SOURCE The Harmon Brothers