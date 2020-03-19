19.03.2020 10:17:00

COVID-19 Help for Entrepreneurs: Harmon Brothers Opens Up Free Access to Digital Marketing Course

PROVO, Utah, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $400 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. This month, the agency announced it is giving away one month of free access—normally a $197 value—to the online Harmon Brothers University course titled "14-Day Script Writing Challenge," in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak. 

"These are highly uncertain times, especially as information seems to change day by day. We wanted to do our part and help provide some sense of relief to teams struggling to navigate the situation," said Benton Crane, CEO of Harmon Brothers. "Amid the pandemic that is requiring most people to stay at home, companies around the world are being reminded of the importance of having a strong digital presence, and that includes an approach to marketing. We hope the 14-Day Script Writing Challenge can offer an opportunity for teams to level-up on their online efforts so they can come back even stronger."

Harmon Brothers University is an online learning platform launched in 2018, in which the agency has opened its entire playbook for creating ads that brand and sell. The courses include a high level of production and comedy that is unrivaled in online professional learning. The courses are loaded with clear principles and time-tested techniques that have driven consistent success for Harmon Brothers brand partners.

The 14-Day Script Writing Challenge is designed to give participants everything needed to go from a blank page to a finished video script that is ready to film. All of those who are interested must agree that they will practice social distancing during the pandemic to access their free account (no credit card required). More information can be found here: https://hbros.co/covid-relief

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind "the most viral ad in internet history." Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

harmonbrothers.com (PRNewsfoto/Harmon Brothers)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-help-for-entrepreneurs-harmon-brothers-opens-up-free-access-to-digital-marketing-course-301026562.html

SOURCE The Harmon Brothers

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:41
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Produkte in Zeichnung
08:15
DAX – Die Bären dominieren weiter
06:51
Weekly Hits: Low Vola-Strategie – Weniger Zick-Zack, mehr Rendite / Autohersteller – Vollbremsung einer Industrie
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
SMI mit positiven Vorzeichen -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
BKW-Aktie dreht ins Minus - BKW verdoppelt den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein
QIAGEN-Aktie steigt: QIAGEN will Produktion von Corona-Testkits vervielfachen
Apple stellt neue iPad-Modelle vor
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
Corona-Krise: Analyst sieht langfristig Chancen für Microsoft
Boeing-Aktie bricht ein: Boeing fordert Milliarden-Hilfspaket für Luftfahrtbranche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit positiven Vorzeichen -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt wagt am Donnerstag einen Erholungsversuch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag negative Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB