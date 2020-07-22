COVID-19 Diagnostics and Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment and Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics (PCR Testing, Antibody Testing) and Therapy (Immunotherapy, Vaccines, Antiviral, Cell-based, Plasma therapy) Market Opportunity Assessment and Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare systems have been struggling to manage the COVID-19 patient population globally and hence the medical researchers are racing to find a solution to the pandemic. According to this latest publication, the leading areas of research include antibodies, protein-based vaccines, antiviral, drug repurposes, RNA-based vaccines, non-replicating viral vectors, and cell-based therapies. While more than 50% of the therapies being developed are in the preclinical stage, government initiatives, such as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by FDA, is expected to accelerate the research and development (R&D) process.



Based on healthcare options, the COVID-19 impact assessment is analyzed into diagnostics and treatments areas. The market opportunity of these products is estimated to reach USD 13.9 billion in 2025. The diagnostics segment is further divided into PCR-based testing and antibody testing. The treatment area is segmented into vaccines, immunotherapies, anti-virals, cell-based therapies, and other therapies. Vaccines and anti-virals are the most explored treatment options currently being investigated by researchers worldwide.



Geographically, North America has been the most affected region, primarily attributed to the U.S. being the most affected country having the most number of confirmed cases as well as deaths, globally. Other most affected nations include the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Brazil, Germany, and India among others. Further, almost all the affected nations have experienced rapid economic decline leading GDP decline, an increase in unemployment rates, and an increase in the inflation rates.



To overcome the situation, governments have imposed restriction on people movement as well as invested resources towards dealing with crisis and supporting all research and medical efforts towards developing a treatment option. The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, China, and India are some of the key nations leading the research and production efforts geared towards developing COVID-19 medication.



Some of the key players engaged in COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment development include Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), AbbVie Corporation (U.S.), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Moderna, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), Medicago, Inc. (U.S.), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), CTI Biopharma Corporation (U.S.), OncoImmune, Inc. (U.S.), Athersys, Inc. (U.S.), Celularity, Inc. (U.S.), Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel), and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (Japan), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Coronavirus: Epidemiology

3.1. About Coronavirus

3.2. Transmission & Symptoms

3.3. Prevention

3.4. Epidemiology



4. Executive Summary

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Economic Impact

4.3. COVID-19 Response

4.4. COVID-19 Research Pipeline

4.5. COVID-19 Pipeline Development Challenges

4.6. Key Companies



5. Covid-19: Impact on Healthcare Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Key Trends & Impact on Healthcare Subsegments

5.3. Diagnostics

5.3.1. PCR / Rapid Antigen Testing / Nucleic Acid-Based Tests

5.3.1.1. Advantages Offered by PCR Testing in COVID -19 Diagnosis

5.3.1.2. Restraints

5.3.1.3. Key Companies

5.3.2. Antibody Testing / Serological Testing

5.3.2.1. Advantages Over Molecular Tests

5.3.2.2. Use of Antibody Testing for Herd Immunity Analysis and Easing Lock-Down

5.3.2.3. Restraints

5.3.2.4. Key Companies

5.4. Therapies

5.4.1. Vaccines

5.4.2. Immunotherapies (Antibodies)

5.4.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody

5.4.2.2. T-Cell Therapy

5.4.2.3. Potential Game Changers: Antibodies

5.4.2.3.1. Ilaris (Canakinumab)

5.4.2.3.2. Sylvan (Siltuximab)

5.4.2.3.3. Lenzilumab

5.4.2.3.4. Ultomiris (Ravulizumab-CWVZ)

5.4.2.3.5. Tocilizumab

5.4.3. Antivirals

5.4.3.1. Potential Game Changers

5.4.3.1.1. Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)

5.4.3.1.2. Remdesivir

5.4.4. Cell-Based Therapies

5.4.5. Other Therapies

5.4.5.1. Plasma Therapy

5.4.5.2. Devices



6. Geography Impact Assessment

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Global Virtual Fund-Raising Event to Raise USD 8 Billion for Coronavirus Vaccine

6.2. North America

6.2.1. COVID-19 Impact on the U.S. Economy

6.2.2. Significant R&D Investment by the U.S. Government for COVID-19 Treatment

6.2.3. High Dependence on the U.S. on Drugs Import Expected to Create Drug Shortages

6.2.4. Investments by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Canadian Government

6.2.5. Canada Announced Investment of USD 192 Million on Vaccine Development as Well as Partnering with Industry and Academics

6.2.6. Creation of SARS-COV2 Vaccine-Bank by Researchers in Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Economic Impact of COVID-19: European Nations

6.3.2. European Firms to Lead the COVID-19 Treatment Researches

6.3.3. U.K. at Forefront in Drug Development Researches to Fight COVID-19

6.3.4. Partnership of European Pharmaceutical Giants - Sanofi and GSK To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

6.3.5. German Vaccine Became the First European MRNA Vaccine to Enter Human Testing

6.3.6. Growing Interest of Billionaire in German Drug Development for COVID-19

6.4. APAC

6.4.1. Economic Impact of COVID-19: APAC

6.4.2. Asian Countries Leading the Diagnostics Test Commercialization

6.4.3. India In Favourable Position for Future Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine

6.4.4. Chinese Lockdown to Negatively Impact the Drugs Supply Chain

6.5. Rest of the World

6.5.1. Government Initiatives to Support COVID-19 Medicine Research & Other Drug Supply in Brazil

6.5.2. Saudi Arabia to Invest USD 2 Billion in Coronavirus Vaccine Development

6.5.3. Government Initiatives to Support Rapid Development of COVID-19 Therapy in South Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Agreements/Deals/Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

7.3. R&D Updates

7.4. Auhrozation / Approvals

7.5. Donations Made

7.6. Funding Received

7.7. Capacity Expansion

7.8. Other Growth Strategies



8. Company Updates

8.1. Company Segmentation

8.2. Diagnostic Companies

8.3. Antivirals

8.4. Vaccine Developers

8.5. Immunotherapy Firms

8.6. Cell-Based Therapy

8.7. Plasma Therapy



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca Plc

Athersys Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

CTI Biopharma Corporation

Celularity Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medicago Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Novavax Inc.

OncoImmune Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics

Roche Holding AG

Sanofi S.A.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

