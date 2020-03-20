COVID-19: Desjardins announces increase of contactless payment limit on Desjardins terminals for Desjardins credit cardholders

MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the government's recommendations, Desjardins Group has adopted a number of preventive measures to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Friday, March 20, Desjardins will increase its contactless payment limit on Desjardins POS terminals from $100 to $250. Desjardins credit cardholders can take advantage of the temporary increase in pharmacies, grocery stores and convenience stores. The change will affect a total of 6,000 merchants.

While many businesses have temporarily closed, those providing essential services are seeing a significant uptick in traffic. Desjardins hopes that this announcement will help shorten lines and greatly reduce physical interaction between customers and payment terminals, and customers and employees.

Depending on how the situation evolves, Desjardins may announce other measures, including a limit increase for Desjardins debit cardholders.

"Desjardins is aware that its members and clients are concerned, and we're actively helping to limit the spread and overall impact of COVID-19. Increasing the contactless payment limit is just another way for us to help improve the well-being of people and communities," said Desjardins CEO and President Guy Cormier.

