COVID-19: Dental practices will only handle emergencies

The ODQ and OHDQ implement new guidelines for dental practices

MONTREAL, March 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ordre des dentistes du Québec (ODQ) and the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec (OHDQ) have issued new guidelines for professionals working in dental practices in response to the recommendations made by the Quebec government in recent days. Consequently, to avoid the spread of the virus in dental practices, and given the risk involved, particularly with dental procedures, the ODQ and OHDQ, by common accord, are asking their members to take the following measures.

Starting on Monday, March 16, for a period of 14 days, all appointments for elective dental treatments and preventive oral care – in other words, all non-urgent care – must be postponed to a later date. Patients requiring emergency treatment due to an infection, acute pain or trauma and who, as a result, are in need of immediate care, are asked to contact their dentist by telephone to have the urgent nature of their condition evaluated. As needed, the dentist can then determine the best place and the best manner in which the care can be delivered safely.

These guidelines will be re-assessed periodically as the situation evolved.

Quote:

"The entire community is mobilized in order to contain this pandemic, and health professionals, including those providing oral care, have the obligation to participate in this collective effort. The goal of today's guidelines is to ensure that the needs of the public are met, while reducing the risk of spreading the virus. It is our responsibility to do so, and we intend to rally all professionals and patients around these measures."

Dr. Guy Lafrance, President of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec, and Diane Duval, President of the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec

SOURCE Ordre des dentistes du Québec