COVID-19 Coronavirus and the Impact on MRO Supply Chain

BRISTOL, Pa., March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the face of mounting concerns over COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the implications to supply chain continuity, SDI, a leader in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) digital supply chain solutions and technology, announced they will be hosting a webinar discussion on March 19th at 11am Eastern Time. SDI's Director of Procurement, Brian Harmon, will share some practical and pragmatic steps that the audience can easily execute to mitigate the impact associated with this event on the MRO supply chain.

"People often forget or ignore MRO until there's an event – a line failure, an injury, or other regulatory concerns – and this is a big one," said Harmon. "I'm going to facilitate a discussion on the unique challenges related to this event, questions that organizations should be asking, and practical solutions that organizations can implement immediately. We'll have an open discussion to share suggestions and common-sense ways to mitigate the risk to the supply chain."

SDI's mission is to change the way people think about and manage MRO. The COVID-19 web discussion is part of the organization's MRO Problem Solvers platform to help companies leverage MRO as a strategic, value-creation lever. The company is inviting all players in the supply chain ecosystem to join the conversation, which will broadcast live via Microsoft Teams on Thursday March 19th, at 11am Eastern Time. Register here to receive the link.

About SDI

SDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client's MRO supply chain performance.

Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's platform coordinates, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable production are all natural results from a more connected MRO supply chain. To learn more about SDI and the MRO Problem Solvers platform visit: http://www.sdi.com or contact sales@sdi.com

