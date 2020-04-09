+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 18:10:00

COVID-19 ̶ New Look sends protective eyewear for the Ministry of Health and Social Services

MONTREAL, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based New Look is responding to the call from the Quebec government and will complete soon the shipment of nearly 1,500 pairs of protective eyeglasses to meet equipment needs in the healthcare sector. The company's teams have rapidly begun to assemble these glasses at its factory located in Montreal'sSaint-Laurent borough.

"We are proud to be able to participate in the collective effort during the pandemic. We were able to quickly adjust the process in our Saint-Laurent factory, which normally produces ophthalmic glasses, to meet government demand for safety glasses. If necessary, we will make other resources available to the government to produce additional protective eyewear," said Antoine Amiel, president of the New Look Vision Group.

In addition, New Look reports having delivered many prescription safety glasses as part of its priority emergency service for hospital workers across Canada launched last week (1-800-463-LOOK, guardianangels@newlook.ca). New Look professionals remain available to hospital staff from the various regions of Quebec who wish to adapt protective eyeglasses to their prescription.

New Look Vision Group recently launched its LookSecure division (looksecure.ca), specializing in safety glasses, which serves businesses of all types and sizes that wish to protect the eye health of their employees. The safety frames and ophthalmic lenses of this jewel of the Quebec economy meet the Canadian standard (CSA Z94.3).

About New Look Eyewear
Founded in 1986, the New Look Eyewear banner operates 87 branches across Canada. New Look Eyewear has over 720 employees, including more than 200 optometrists and 250 dispensing opticians. With the only lens surfacing laboratory in Quebec, New Look is able to offer the highest quality products at the most competitive prices. In 2018, New Look Eyewear became the first company in the retail sector to be Level 2 Eco-ResponsibleTM Certified. New Look Eyewear is part of the New Look Vision Group (TSX: BCI), a leader in the eye care industry in Canada. For more information, visit our website: www.newlook.ca.

 

 

 

SOURCE New Look Eyewear

