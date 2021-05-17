SMI 11’135 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.2%  Dow 34’201 -0.5%  DAX 15’397 -0.1%  Euro 1.0961 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’865 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’351 -6.1%  Dollar 0.9018 0.0%  Öl 69.4 0.8% 
17.05.2021 18:03:00

Coviant Software Diplomat MFT Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, the San Antonio developer of secure, managed file transfer (MFT) technology, was named winner of the Next-Gen in IT Automation and Cybersecurity Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

"The security of sensitive and regulated data, and especially of data that is transferred between organizations and across borders, is a top priority for businesses of every size and description. To be named a winner in the next-gen in IT automation and cybersecurity category by Cyber Defense Magazine affirms our essential role in an effective data management strategy," said Gregory Hoffer, CEO, Coviant Software.

"Coviant Software's Diplomat MFT platform embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

A complete list of 9th Annual Global InfoSec Award winners can be found here.

Coviant Software makes the award-winning secure, managed file transfer platform Diplomat MFT, recognized as the industry's value-leader. Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. Diplomat MFT takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in obtaining a free license for Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to info@coviantsoftware.com, or call us at 781-210-3310 x100.

About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

Contact:
Mike Spinney
309984@email4pr.com
978 660 4053

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coviant-software-diplomat-mft-wins-coveted-global-infosec-award-during-rsa-conference-2021-301292061.html

SOURCE Coviant Software

﻿

