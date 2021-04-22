 Cover Whale Announces Partnership | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’229 0.2%  SPI 14’438 0.4%  Dow 33’910 -0.7%  DAX 15’321 0.8%  Euro 1.1030 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’015 1.0%  Gold 1’783 -0.6%  Bitcoin 50’180 1.6%  Dollar 0.9187 0.2%  Öl 65.4 0.5% 

22.04.2021 19:04:00

Cover Whale Announces Partnership

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale, an InsurTech broker, announces a new partnership with Smart Choice. Cover Whale's streamlined truck insurance platform will be open to Smart Choice agents in select states, providing new insurance options to America's trucking industry.

Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cover Whale Insurance Solutions)

"This industry segment continues to be in high demand..."

Currently serving over 8,600 agents in 45 states, Smart Choice agency partners collectively represent more than $8 billion in premiums annually. Smart Choice selected Cover Whale as an insurance partner due to their time-and-money saving solution for the motor carrier insurance.

"With Cover Whale as an option, agents don't have to wait weeks for policies," says CEO Dan Abrahamsen, "and Cover Whale is committed to getting drivers back on the road as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer supportive solutions including a fast quoting process and lightning fast service."

"The addition of a strong trucking carrier, such as Cover Whale, separates Smart Choice in the marketplace. We were impressed by the ease of use of the Cover Whale quoting platform and the team they have assembled for our partnership," explains Smart Choice vice president Oliver Travieso. "This industry segment continues to be in high demand within our network and we are thrilled to partner with Cover Whale."

Cover Whale, an InsurTech broker founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale provides the most agent-friendly platform online, providing a simple solution for fast insurance quotes. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading insurance markets.

Contact: Bridget Zoller, VP of Sales
Bridget@coverwhale.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cover-whale-announces-partnership-301275262.html

SOURCE Cover Whale Insurance Solutions

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit